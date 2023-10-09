HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect in connection with a potential arson incident at a Hollywood Walmart appeared before a judge when he displayed erratic behavior.

A judge told 37-year-old Doniel Cordones that he will remain behind bars until he can receive a mental health screening.

Cordones is accused of starting a fire inside a Walmart, located on Hollywood Boulevard and North State Road 7 on Saturday.

Cellphone footage captured flames inside the large retailer, prompting the evacuation of everyone inside while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Following the incident, the store was closed, and it remained shuttered on Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Cordones made an appearance in Bond Court where he exhibited verbally abusive behavior and issued threats after the judge recommended mental health treatment.

“Sir, I find probable cause for your arrest,” said the judge. “I’m actually giving you a no-bond hold because I feel you are a danger to the community and that you will potentially set fire somewhere else.”

