WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of a fatal shooting in West Park walked out of jail.

Twenty-nine-year-old Darrell Gerald Rose posted bond and was released from custody on Thursday, one day after detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested him in connection with the murder of Serdjy Hyppolite.

According to investigators, Rose and Hyppolite got into a fight outside of a tire store located near Southwest 25th Street and 57th Avenue, on Sunday, Jan. 7. The altercation allegedly ended with Rose shooting the 23-year-old victim.

Authorities said that, upon arrival, deputies found Hyppolite with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

On Jan. 17, BSO homicide detectives released surveillance video of the two subjects they believe were involved in the crime.

Following leads, investigators identified Rose as one of the men, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Rose is now facing one count of manslaughter and one count of strong-arm robbery.

Detectives are actively seeking the second subject connected to the fatal shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the second subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

