NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Twenty-four-year-old Ga Quon Reed was taken into custody in Boca Raton, Monday afternoon. He faces three counts of attempted murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was involved in a shooting on Saturday in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 19th Street.

When they tried to detain Reed, investigators said, he exchanged gunfire with the deputies.

Detectives said he jumped into a vehicle but then ran out and got away.

Deputies found a person in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The patient was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. It remains unclear whether or not Reed shot this person.

