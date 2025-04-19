FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested in connection to a double stabbing in North Lauderdale has been sent back to South Florida.

Vital Joseph is now behind bars at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

The 56-year-old was arrested this past weekend in Brevard County on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and burglary with battery.

Joseph is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Maguy Pouye, and her daughter at a townhouse on Runners Way, April 12.

Pouye did not survive. She was 52.

Her daughter is now recovering at home.

