FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale was taken into custody, police say.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to 460 West Broward Boulevard for after reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, when they arrived they located a victim with stab wounds. The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a frequenter of the business, police say.

Officers located the suspect nearby and he was taken into custody without any restraint.

7Skyforce hovered above, showing several officers on scene and the moment the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers were seen combing through the area and searching garbage cans, likely for evidence.

Details remain limited as the investigation is ongoing.

