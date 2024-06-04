FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect driving an alleged stolen vehicle was arrested by police in Fort Lauderdale following a brief pursuit.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, authorities followed the Audi in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard near Interstate 95.

Local law enforcement started following the vehicle after the driver allegedly crashed in the area of Northwest 11th Street and 15th Court and fled the scene. After driving a few blocks, the car crashed into a home on Northwest 16th Street and 11th Way.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the home, where the vehicle was seen up against the home.

The suspect ran away from authorities for a few minutes, but was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

Their identity and any charges they are facing have not been disclosed.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Fort Lauderdale Police in this incident.

