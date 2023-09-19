PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been detained after South Plantation High School was placed on “secure” status Tuesday morning following reports of a written threat that was received.

The school is located at 1300 SW 54th Avenue in Plantation.

Officers with the Plantation Police Department are on scene and investigating the threat.

Our officers have identified a suspect & have that person detained. The investigation continues.



PARENTS: please speak to your children about the seriousness of making threats. ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives & perpetrators will be charged accordingly. https://t.co/XtVnnyxgte — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 19, 2023

