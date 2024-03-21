FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and an officer is in the hospital following a police-involved shooting at a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavy police presence surrounding the hotel along SE 17th Street approaching SE 15th Avenue, Friday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz, the incident began around 7:39 am when police were notified of a suspicious incident.

The caller reportedly claimed to have killed someone inside a hotel room. When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, shots were reportedly fired at them.

Schultz said that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who then barricaded himself in the room. A SWAT team was called in, and upon entry, the suspect was found dead inside the room.

Fort Lauderdale police say an officer was shot this morning around the Holiday Inn at 17th St., and 15th Ave. Injuries are non-life-threatening, he will be OK. Massive police response on the scene. Not clear what the officer was responding to at the time. ⁦⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/c7zxwVcfkd — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) March 21, 2024

One officer was struck by gunfire and transported to Broward General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a second officer sustained minor injuries unrelated to gunfire and was treated on the scene.

In total, three Fort Lauderdale Police officers exchanged gunfire in the incident. All three will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. However, officials did confirm that he was a local, not a visitor.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the incident.

