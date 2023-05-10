HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended in Davie after several criminals led authorities on a pursuit connected to a stolen $800,000 luxury car.

Early Wednesday morning, a man living in a South Florida gated community woke up to a shocking sight: his black Mansory Rolls Royce, one of only 12 in the U.S., was missing. The owner, identified as Alexei, believes he was targeted due to the unique sound of the car’s exhaust.

Surveillance video from Alexei’s home showed a man walking straight up to the unlocked luxury car and driving off, passing a Ferrari and Bentley parked behind it. The theft occurred around 3:40 a.m., and Alexei thinks the car thief had an accomplice in a white Audi that could be seen leading the way.

“They didn’t touch the two cars; they went straight for the Rolls Royce,” Alexei said.

Law enforcement officers from Davie, Hollywood and the Broward Sheriff’s Office later chased the suspects in the white Audi for about an hour. The pursuit covered a significant distance from Miami and back up to Hallandale Beach Boulevard, off Interstate 95.

Video footage captured the intense chase that ensued in the middle of the night with many police cars trailing the white car.

After the pursuit ceased, detectives marked the car for evidence before it was towed away.

Some of the suspects were eventually caught, but the Rolls Royce remains missing.

Alexei is thankful that no one was hurt during the incident, and he believes safety is the most important thing.

“A car is a car, things happen,” he said. “Safety is most important. My wife even said, it’s a good thing that you weren’t able to come out with them still in the car because you don’t know if people have guns.”

While he is grateful for his family’s safety, Alexei is hoping to be reunited with his beloved car soon. He has urged anyone who sees the Rolls Royce to contact authorities immediately.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

