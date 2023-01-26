SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after trying to evade police.

Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December.

According to police, when they initiated a traffic stop, the driver took off.

Two juveniles were also in the vehicle.

As officers followed the vehicle northbound on State Road 7 from Northwest 41st Street, investigators said, the vehicle crashed on 47th Terrace and Commercial Boulevard near a Hampton Inn.

The suspect then ran toward the hotel, where officers were able to catch up to the driver.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the suspect surrendered to police.

Officers with guns drawn were also seen surveying the Hampton Inn for any more potential suspects.

The two juveniles who were in the back seat of the car were taken into the care of police officers.

