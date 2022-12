(WSVN) - A suspect wanted for a killer crime on Interstate 95 has been caught and cuffed.

The arrest was made after a woman was found dead on I-95, on Dec. 1.

A road ranger discovered her body lying next to a car near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Christopher Patterson Junior was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Georgia.

He now faces first-degree murder charges.

