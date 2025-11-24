DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old Deerfield Beach man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that left a man dead, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, to reports of gunfire near the 200 block of Northwest Second Way, where they found Leotis James Breedlove Jr., 33, outside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, BSO said.

Paramedics rushed Breedlove to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooter fled immediately after the gunfire.

Earlier Sunday, deputies issued a Be on the Lookout alert for a black Honda Civic, and deputies were later seen detaining a man beside the vehicle.

Through investigative methods, detectives located the suspect, Jarvis Chinn, near the 200 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in Pompano Beach and took him into custody without incident.

Chinn, who lives at the same address as the victim, was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

He faces one count of first-degree murder with a firearm, authorities said.

