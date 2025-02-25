FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials say they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a teenage girl in Fort Lauderdale.

16-year-old Tanaejah Attebury was fatally shot during a fight that broke out between two groups of people on Feb. 17 along the 1500 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

7News obtained video of the street fight, showing punches flying and hair being pulled as some people on the sidelines witnessed the fight and recorded it on their cellphones. The video captured the moment someone fired the gun, and everyone began running for cover.

Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Frazier opened fire into the crowd, sending onlookers running and striking Tanaejah.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the 16-year-old to Broward Health Medical Center; however, she would tragically succumb to her injuries.

Her mother, Sharday Heller, spoke to 7News, saying her daughter was an innocent bystander.

Frazier was located and arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Fugitive Unit on Tuesday. He is now being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

