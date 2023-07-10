WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives in Weston have apprehended a suspect accused of voyeurism and burglary, thanks to tips from the public.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Marcos Patricio Bravo, 40, who was captured on surveillance camera engaging in inappropriate behavior inside the patio enclosure of a Key West Court area residence last month.

On Monday, Bravo was arrested by deputies and now faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

The arrest follows an incident that occurred on Monday, June 26. According to authorities, Bravo allegedly entered the enclosed patio area of the home while dressed in business attire and proceeded to engage in lewd behavior, even though there were individuals inside the residence at the time.

BSO released surveillance images to the public on July 3, prompting several tips to be shared with Broward Crime Stoppers, all pointing to Bravo as the individual depicted in the video. A subsequent investigation conducted by BSO detectives ultimately led to Bravo’s arrest.

Detectives are continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January. Anyone with information on the individual involved in that incident is asked to contact BSO Weston District Detective Michael Moses at 954-626-4008 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

