TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested a man accused of a murder in Tamarac.

On Tuesday, at around 3:50 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call in regards to a stabbing that happened on the 6300 block of Landings Way.

BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue quickly responded to the scene where deputies found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Fire rescue transported the man to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Doctors pronounced the victim deceased at the hospital.

At the scene, deputies took Kennan Whyte into custody.

Whyte was then brought to the BSO Public Safety Building where homicide detectives interviewed him.

Utilizing a variety of investigative methods, detectives then arrested Whyte for first-degree murder.

He was later transported to the Broward County main jail.

