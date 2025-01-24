LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have caught and cuffed the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at a Lauderhill condominium community.

Nerlyn Polycarpe faces several charges, including premeditated murder.

The 29-year-old is accused of opening fire on an 18-year-old during a robbery at the complex, located in the area of Northwest 41st Avenue and 24th Street, on Nov. 24.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

