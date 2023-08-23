FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following an exhaustive investigation, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has successfully identified and apprehended the suspect believed to be connected to the kidnapping and sexual battery incident that took place on Saturday, August 12.

Louvensky Accime, 24, now faces charges of two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Accime’s apprehension came as a result of his arrest by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on August 15, 2023, for unrelated charges.

According to authorities, the kidnapping occurred when a male and female were sitting inside a parked vehicle when a male, armed with a firearm, approached them. The male suspect demanded the possessions of the male victim.

During this exchange, the suspect forcefully took control of the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle, with the female victim still inside.

Throughout this time, authorities said, the suspect forced the victim to accompany him to an ATM, looking to withdraw funds from her account.

Accime choked the female victim and even threatened to kill her.

The victim also said she was punched in the genital area and sexually battered, losing consciousness at one point.

Police confirmed that he was not connected to a similar crime that occurred in the same area Friday, as he was behind bars as of Wednesday. That second incident led to a police chase later that day that ended in Palm Beach Gardens.

Police are still looking for the suspect in that incident.

During their investigation detectives learned that their suspect was already in jail.

While significant progress has been made in the case, Fort Lauderdale’s detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and additional charges are a possibility.

He is now being held without bond and remains in custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.