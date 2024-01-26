MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A situation in Miramar unfolded leading to one person getting tasered after they stole and crashed a police car.

The collision occurred on Southwest 26th Street near Miramar Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Video footage captured a Miramar police cruiser crashed into a fence before being towed away.

Police said someone called 911 after a person banged on their door in the middle of the night. Once Miramar Police arrived at the scene, the suspicious person made verbal threats to authorities and aggressively confronted them.

After resisting the effects of being tased, the suspect continued to resist arrest and eventually got behind the wheel of an officer’s vehicle.

He fled the scene before crashing into a gate, totaling the police cruiser.

Law enforcement officers took the person into custody and reported no injuries to civilians or police during this incident.

Miramar Fire Rescue transported the arrestee to Memorial Regional Hospital for an evaluation.

