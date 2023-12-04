FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed pursuit in Fort Lauderdale concluded with a crash at the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and Powerline Road, leaving a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputy injured and several others hurt.

The incident unfolded in Lauderdale Lakes on Northwest 41st Street and 31st Avenue, Monday morning. Video footage from the scene showed authorities surrounding the silver Camry, which reportedly hit multiple cars before coming to a stop.

Preliminary reports suggest the pursuit started when BSO deputies initiated a chase of a silver Toyota Camry suspected of being involved in an aggravated assault. The pursuit led officers eastbound on Northwest 44th Street from State Road 7.

Several individuals, including a woman caught in the middle of the chase and a BSO deputy, sustained injuries.

The chase ended in a crash at Commercial Boulevard and Powerline Road, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

The driver of the Camry fled on foot after the crash and was apprehended behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. A BSO deputy sustained a leg injury while attempting to apprehend the suspect on foot.

The injured deputy was loaded onto a gurney and transported to a hospital. The deputy’s current condition remains unknown.

A person unrelated to the pursuit reported that the silver Camry side-swiped their car a few blocks away from the investigation area. A woman involved in the incident was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to her son.

Details about the conditions of the injured woman and the BSO deputy, along with others who may have been involved, remain unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

