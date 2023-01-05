MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest.

Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July.

The investigation determined that he was driving nearly three times over the legal limit.

Santana is being held on $310,000 bond.

