PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after the murders of a man and woman inside a home in Pembroke Pines, the detained suspect has been denied bond.

As of Tuesday, 27-year-old Isaiah Collins is being held in jail without bond.

Collins is the grandson of the owner of the house where the victims were found.

Pembroke Pines Police said the victims, Octavis Meyers and Tiara Belizaire-Young, were found dead inside their home, located along the 1700 block of Northwest 109th Avenue, last Wednesday afternoon.

Sunday morning, an off-duty MDSO deputy spotted Collins at a park in Miami Gardens, in the area of Northwest 191st Street and Northwest Sunshine State Parkway.

Collins was arrested in Miami Gardens, following a pursuit that ended when deputies said they were forced to fire.

Investigators said one of the deputies discharged their firearm, striking Collins in the arm. He was transported to jail after being checked out at the hospital.

Collins’ connection with the victims is still unknown.

