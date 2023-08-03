PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation community is relieved after a suspected mail thief was caught and cuffed.

According to police, the suspect drove around their neighborhood and took homeowner’s mail.

“People have been indicating that there’s been some mail theft going on,” said area resident Mike Harari.

“She had jewelry delivered to her house,” an officer said. “It was missing.”

This case is the most recent mail theft in South Florida.

Back in June, a woman found mail dumped in her trash, while a Miami makeup company lost nearly $40,000 after their boxes were broken into.

