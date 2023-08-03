PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation community is relieved after a suspected mail thief was caught and cuffed.

Police arrested 31-year-old James Pierre near Northwest 94th Avenue and 15th Street, Wednesday.

The suspect appeared in federal court on Thursday. He faces charges of being in receipt of stolen U.S. mail.

According to investigators, Pierre drove around their neighborhood and took homeowners’ mail.

Area residents noticed the suspect in a U-Haul truck searching mailboxes.

“People have been indicating that there’s been some mail theft going on,” said area resident Mike Harari.

Police said the found over 200 pieces of mail with addresses in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

“She had jewelry delivered to her house,” an officer said. “It was missing.”

This case is the most recent mail theft in South Florida.

Back in June, a woman found mail dumped in her trash, while a Miami makeup company lost nearly $40,000 after their boxes were burglarized.

