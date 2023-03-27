SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two cars worth nearly half a million dollars each were seen on surveillance video being stolen from a Southwest Ranches home.

A Rolls Royce Cullinan was captured on surveillance video being taken out of the home, Sunday.

“One vehicle was stolen at about 1:30 a.m. and the second one at about 3 a.m.,” said Linda, a spokesperson for the victims. “That is a video of the Cullinan being backed out from the driveway.”

Linda said that a red Tesla pulled up to one of the gates around 1:30 a.m.

“We believe the red Tesla dropped off the perpetrators, they jumped the walls, stole one vehicle and then decided to come back an hour and a half later and take the second vehicle,” Linda said.

At least one man jumped the home’s security wall, knew there were cameras, and at one point, was seen looking right at them.

“There’s a concrete wall, there’s gates, there are security cameras, but I guess it’s a false sense of security when you got, you know, people willing to jump walls,” Linda said.

A custom Rolls Royce Ghost was taken first.

“The Ghost, which is a four-door, has orange interior, orange accents, orange pinstriping, it’s a matte black,” Linda said.

That car is still missing. However, the Cullinan was found unoccupied and parked at an apartment complex in Margate.

Now, the car owners want the suspect found and their Rolls Royce Ghost returned.

Several police agencies are also investigating.

“It is frustrating because it’s such an invasion of your privacy, and people work hard for a living, but you feel like you’re being watched,” Linda said. “Nothing belongs to you anymore.”

Police are looking for help in finding the stolen Rolls Royce.

7News has also learned that the red Tesla may have been pulled over in Lauderhill, Monday morning.

Authorities also said that the Ghost pinged in Pembroke Park.

If you have any information on these car thefts, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

