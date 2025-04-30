PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a high-end heist at a popular cosmetics store in Pembroke Pines.

Several people were seen stealing bottles of perfume from the Sephora located at 516 SW 145th Terrace, April 17.

Detectives said the group stole $700 worth of fragrances.

Officers are now searching for the subjects behind the shoplifting.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

