DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video captures part of a pursuit through the streets of Pompano Beach following a stabbing in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies said the driver crashed into a fence, then ran and tried to hide, but was eventually arrested, early Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified that driver as Eric Senat. The 34-year-old is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Senat is accused of stabbing a woman in a Deerfield Beach home off of Northeast First Terrace.

Deputies said they also found a teenage girl with stab wounds inside Senat’s car after the pursuit.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by both BSO and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

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