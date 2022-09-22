LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows the danger on duty a group of paramedics faced when a gunman fired on them as they made their way to a call.

They were responding to an emergency last week in Lauderhill, along Northwest 19th Street, near MLK Avenue, when someone opened fire on their ambulance.

No one was hurt, but the rescue truck was damaged.

Police later arrested 41-year-old Jermaine Shennet for the shooting.

