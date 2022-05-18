POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A church in Pompano Beach was rocked by a smashing entrance.

Saint Nicholas Episcopal Church now has $4,000 worth of damage, after a man damaged the church’s hurricane impact windows on Monday.

Surveillance video shows 30-year-old Jehu Cadevil, the man accused of the crime, doing the same thing at the International Church of the Grace of God. Both churches are a few minutes away from each other.

Cardevil was captured on video throwing a rock at the glass doors of the church.

Officers arrested Cardevil Tuesday. He appeared in bond court Wednesday.

During his appearance in front of the judge, they realized he did the same thing at both locations in September 2021.

A pastor at the Saint Nicholas Episcopal Church reacted to the damage.

“This is literally thousands and thousands of dollars, so yes, it is very frustrating,” said Saint Nicholas Episcopal Church Reverend Mark Andrew Jones. “I think it’s important for us to pray for him that he might get the help he needs and recover, hopefully.”

According to police, Cardevil is also accused, and on probation, for throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.

