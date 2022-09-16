SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside.

Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a man walking down the street past the townhome, just after 12:30 a.m. Moments later, he is seen discharging a firearm multiple times and running off.

Neighbor Bryan Heyliger said he heard the gunfire.

“Like five shots. The car was parked next door to me, and that car got shot up, so everyone was on, you know, edge,” he said.

As it turns out, no one lived inside the townhome at the time of the first incident.

But a couple moved in a few months later. The wife is pregnant, and they have a small child.

Then, it happened again on Friday.

“Friday morning, 2:30, you’re hearing this barrage of bullets, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,'” said Heyliger. “The wife just flew to the floor, grabbed her phone, called 911.”

The man captured on home surveillance video again walked past the home in the middle of the street before shooting at it some time later. This time, however, the subject is seen walking closer to the townhome.

“He did fire 13 rounds toward the house, five of them striking the house and entering the house” said Sunrise Police Officer Justin Yarborough. “Thankfully, no one inside the home was hit.”

Heyliger said he heard the couple screaming inside.

“I heard all my neighbors crying and stuff like that. Their bedroom window got shot up,” he said. “Here you’re just moving in, and your bedroom window is getting hit with a barrage of bullets, your front door is getting hit with a barrage of bullets.”

That couple has since moved out of the townhome, as police continue to search for the man who pulled the trigger in January, then again this month.

“I’ve been living here for 10 years now, and nothing like this has happened, so we’re just trying to figure out what the heck is going on,” said Heyliger.

If you have any information on either incident or the subject responsible, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

