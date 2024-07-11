FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping surveillance video can lead to a big break in the case of a drive-by shooting outside a corner store in Fort Lauderdale that left two people dead and three others injured.

The security footage released on Thursday shows 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday casually walking across the street toward the store, Monday evening.

Across the street was Holliday’s 2-year-old son Deagoo with his uncle, a man seen dressed in blue.

Just as Holliday was reaching the store, a silver sedan with dark tinted windows approached. As the vehicle made a right turn, it slowed down.

It was at that moment that someone in the the passenger side opened the rear door and began shooting.

Holliday managed to enter the store, but she was mortally wounded.

Across the street, the toddler’s uncle was struggling to get up. Deagoo is not visible in the video, but police said he was hit as well.

A man seen by a tree near the boy’s uncle, later identified as 45-year-old Sheldon Lawrence, tried to crawl away.

Investigators said a total of five people were hit. Holliday and Lawrence died from their injures.

Calls to 911 calls followed moments after shots rang out.

“Did you see who did it?” a dispatcher said.

“I don’t see,” said a caller.

“It came in as a shooting … receiving an update from PD. They’re advising that a baby was hit,” said a dispatcher.

A bullet grazed Deagoo’s head, his family said, seriously injuring his skull and requiring surgery. His leg was also broken.

Shontrelle Holliday, the victim;s mother and Diego’s grandmother, spoke with 7News on the phone.

“They are holding on to hope, is that, upon arrival, he was crying and asking for Mommy,” she said.

Whoever was in the silver car apparently didn’t care that several people of all ages were standing in front of the store and across of the street, in the middle of a residential area.

“There were witnesses to this incident, so we urge anyone who saw anything, heard anything or knows everything to contact us immediately,” said Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening.

That might be the best hope they have, along with the surveillance video, in finding the people in that car.

“I know that [my daughter] would want [Deagoo] to go on to doing great things and to be, you know, a great boy and to have a good life,” said Shontrelle.

Shontrelle has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Lawrence’s daughter has also set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to help, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

