Surveillance video shows crooks burglarizing Dania Beach T-Mobile store

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two crooks seen on surveillance video breaking into a T-Mobile store in Dania Beach.

The video shows the duo grabbing items from the store located along Sheridan Street, Tuesday morning.

They filled their backpacks with phones, tablets and other electronics before taking off, police said.

Shattered glass from the door could also be seen on the ground near the entrance.

7News spoke with a nearby business owner about the recent uptick in crimes.

“Been here for 23 years, and then I see this has happened a lot here,” said Laura Burgos, owner of a neighboring hair salon. “They just broke in the dry cleaner, they broke in the Chinese [restaurant], they broke in here and then now there. It’s a nice, safe area, but it’s there. People go everywhere to do what they have to do.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

