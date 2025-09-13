DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple who walked into a nutritional supplement store in Davie swiped hundreds of dollars in merchandise, the business’ owner said, and the brazen theft was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video from a supplement store shows the duo appearing to browse through the store before they stuff multiple items in a purse and leave, according to owner Brian Schafler.

The incident happened at the Supplement Warehouse, located at 4643 South University Drive, at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Schafler said the pair worked together to get away with his merchandise.

“The male would signal to the female of what items he would want her to take in the purse,” said Schafler.

Surveillance shows the team effort as the woman boldly stuffs items into her purse after the man points them out from all over the store.

“They were walking around and taking product after product after product after product, all throughout the whole entire store,” said Schafler.

Schafler said the couple pulled off the theft when the store was busy, while the employee who was working at the time was taking care of other customers.

The employee realized what happened after the pair walked out, which triggered the store’s alarm system.

That’s when Schafler called Davie Police.

“They did look at some of the footage. They couldn’t even believe what they saw as well,” said Schafler.

Schafler said the theft hits the mom-and-pop shop where it hurts: their bottom line.

“This hurts us; it hurts the community, it hurts our employees. It’s sad that this happens, you know, that they would come in and do something to us,” said Schafler.

Schafler hopes the clear images of the duo that his surveillance cameras captured will convince them to come forward and confess.

“Turn yourself in, because somebody will recognize you,” said Schafler.

Schafler is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

