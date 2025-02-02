FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A carjacker remains on the run following a swift steal in Broward County.

Surveillance video shows the moment someone jumped into the driver’s seat of a red Hyundai SUV before taking off, early Saturday morning.

Police later found the vehicle on Southwest Ninth Court and 29th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers cordoned off the area and completed a thorough search for fingerprints.

If you have any information on this carjacking or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

