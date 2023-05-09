LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released a new clue in hopes of finding a person who triggered trouble.

Surveillance video captured a black Sedan, possibly a Mercedes S-class, driving around Lauderdale Lakes, Wednesday.

Officials believe someone in that car fired shots near North State Road 7 and Northwest 38th Street, which hit a woman in another car.

The victim was treated at the hospital and was released.

If you have any information about that Sedan, call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

