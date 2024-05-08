HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured three alleged thieves breaking into a perfume store in Hollywood.

The incident happened on April 2 at the Perform Outlet, located at 2111 N State Road 7.

According to the surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, the three men went shelf by shelf and allegedly stole bottles and boxes of perfume.

The store’s owner said the trio stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of perfume.

Adi Schwartz spoke with 7News, Wednesday.

“They stole $30,000 worth of goods,” she said. “Goods that we can’t replace because we don’t have that kind of money.”

Schwartz has owned her store for six years and moved to Hollywood a year and a half ago after dealing with a previous burglary.

But that burglary was nothing compared to what happened in April since it nearly wiped her out.

“We tried to get insurance, couldn’t get it because something to do with updates to the building, and so we were denied insurance,” she said.

The thieves were seen crawling through the front door and only left when they couldn’t steal anymore.

“The men’s got, pretty much the whole men’s section got stolen, so we’re doing the women’s thing,” Schwartz said. “Thank God it’s Mother’s Day, so we’ll see what happens.”

Although she is devastated by the theft, Schwartz remains in good spirits.

“I’ve been in business a long time,” she said. I feel like you have to stay positive. Us small businesses suffer a lot day in, day out. It’s very very stressful.”

And her losing half of her inventory certainly adds to the stress.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

