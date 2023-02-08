OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver.

“I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in my life, both of them,” said Stacey.

To say it’s been a rough week for Stacey and her son Max is an understatement.

“I don’t want to eat or sleep. I don’t want to do anything. I just miss them,” Stacey said. “Both of them. I don’t understand.”

It’s hard for them to understand how they lost both of their French bulldogs, Lucy and Luna, in a matter of seconds.

“And I set my lunchbox, and I just heard a boom,” Max said.

The incident happened last Monday morning when Max was loading up his mom’s car ahead of a ride to school, and the two dogs snuck outside.

A neighborhood camera captured what looked like an older model Chevy Tahoe speeding down Northeast Fifth Terrace in Oakland Park.

“We look, and we see Luna there just dropped on the ground,” Max said. “I dropped my backpack over there and just screamed at the top of my lungs.”

Both dogs were hit with the driver taking off.

Sadly, the they would not survive.

“Slow down, just take a minute, everybody just slow down,” Stacey said. “Late to work or late to school, it’s not worth crushing someone’s whole entire family. We are crushed.”

A family is now left broken with so many unanswered questions, and they have a message for the driver responsible.

“It would be nice if you [gave] an apology, something, anything, an acknowledgment, but you know, there are some cruel people in this world, and I know that,” Stacey said.

The family said the driver was speeding down the quiet residential road.

It is unclear if the driver realized they hit those two pups.

In Florida, a hit-and-run involving animals is not a crime.

