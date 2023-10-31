FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit have released surveillance footage of a subject wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred in unincorporated Central Broward last month.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, near the 2700 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. Responding BSO deputies said they were informed by the victim that an unidentified individual, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and a bald head, attempted to leave a store without paying for a beer.

In the surveillance footage, the subject, wearing a green baseball hat, green shirt, and black shorts, can be seen entering the store. The individual proceeds to the back of the store, retrieves a beer from the refrigerator aisle, and engages in a verbal exchange with the victim at the front of the store. The video captures the subject placing the beer can on the counter and poking the victim multiple times in the chest before exiting.

Detectives said that the verbal dispute escalated outside, with the subject allegedly threatening the victim with a knife before departing the scene.

The victim reported that the subject returned to the business approximately 5 to 10 minutes later. Another verbal altercation occurred, during which the subject displayed a gun. Surveillance footage shows the subject entering the business for the second time, now wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, and shorts.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

