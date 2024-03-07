HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released surveillance video of a deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood, as they continue their search for the driver responsible.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the driver of the car hit a scooter rider from behind as they both were traveling west on Pembroke Road.

“We’ve got Hollywood Police investigating. Early this morning, a man was riding a scooter and apparently hit by a vehicle that has fled the scene,” said a 7SkyForce reporter.

Detectives said the driver never stopped and fled the scene following the crash.

“And you can see, there is a lot of destruction from whatever vehicle hit this scooter here,” said the 7SkyForce reporter.

The surveillance video is short and the subject’s car is hard to make out. Police believe the car is a white Honda Civic with tinted windows and a damaged front end.

Police hope someone knows something about this crash and comes forward to help in finding the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.