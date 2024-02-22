POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit have released surveillance footage related to an attempted murder, urging the public’s help in identifying the subjects and vehicle involved.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, near the 700 block of Northwest 16th Place in Pompano Beach.

Upon arrival, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim, who authorities said is now in critical condition, was transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

Investigators obtained surveillance video showing a man wearing a baseball cap, light-colored shirt, and unknown color shorts, exiting the passenger side of a light-colored 2013 to 2016 Lexus.

The armed suspect discharged multiple rounds before re-entering the vehicle. The driver then fled the scene with the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

