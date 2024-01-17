WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance footage capturing the altercation between two men and a victim in West Park that ended in a fatal shooting.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, the incident occurred outside of a tire store located along the 2400 block of Southwest 57th Avenue, on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Investigators said deputies responding to a shooting report discovered a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Jan. 9. He was later identified as Serdjy Hyppolite.

The investigation revealed an earlier altercation less than a mile away at a Marathon Gas Station on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said Hyppolite and the two subjects quickly left in their respective cars, later arriving at the scene of the shooting.

Surveillance video shows Hyppolite driving his car into a pile of tires and coming to a stop. The two subjects stopped their car next to the victim’s. All three got down from their cars and continued arguing.

The two men proceeded to beat up Hyppolite, and that’s when, detectives said, at least one shot was fired.

Investigators said the subjects got into a silver 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord Sport and fled the scene.

7News cameras on Wednesday afternoon captured the tire tracks where the victim’s vehicle came to a stop.

BSO officials hope that the release of the surveillance video jogs someone’s memory and leads to the capture of the duo behind Hyppolite’s death.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

