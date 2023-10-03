OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit have released surveillance footage in connection with a fatal shooting in Oakland Park.

The incident unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the vicinity of the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to investigators, BSO Oakland Park District deputies were responding to a disturbance call at a local flea market, which was linked to a music video shoot. While at the scene, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby gas station, unrelated to the ongoing music video production. At the nearby gas station, deputies discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one of the victims, later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Dennis, deceased at the scene, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that several individuals had approached the victims moments before the shooting. These suspects reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. When BSO deputies and the BSO Burglary Apprehension Team (BAT) detectives attempted to stop a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description, the occupants abandoned the car. The individuals were quickly detained and arrested on unrelated charges.

On Friday, Sept. 22, authorities released the identity of the deceased victim along with a reward flyer offering up to $5,000 for any information that aids in solving this case. Investigators are now releasing surveillance footage of the vehicle believed to be linked to the fatal shooting. The video captures the vehicle navigating through the parking lot of a nearby plaza.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

