TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has released surveillance video and additional details regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Tamarac.

According to BSO, on Sunday, Oct. 1, at around 10:54 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the vicinity of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

According to authorities, preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound through the intersection struck a male pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing southbound near the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection when the collision occurred. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased on the scene, while the driver of the vehicle fled the area following the crash.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby gas station shows the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. Detectives suspect the vehicle to be a silver sedan or small SUV. At the scene, investigators recovered car parts comprising the passenger side headlight assembly, leading them to believe the vehicle will have visible damage to the front passenger side.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

