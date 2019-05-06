Surveillance video captures man stealing from Miramar cupcake shop

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after surveillance cameras captured a crook stealing from a cupcake shop in Miramar.

The video shows a man snooping behind a counter at SweetGem Cupcakes, located in the area of Palm Avenue and Southwest 21st Street.

It all happened on Saturday evening, just after store owner Jessica closed up for the day.

She said the crook took around $200 cash, a lock and tablets used for delivery services such as Postmates and UberEats.

Her losses are estimated to range from $600 to $800.

“I work very hard everyday,” she told 7News while holding back tears. “I’m here 12-13 hours a day; sometimes alone. It’s scary now to think that someone can just come in while I’m working by myself or with my kids. He broke the lock. I had the alarm, I had cameras but what if I’m inside and he comes back or anybody could do it. It’s horrible.”

She believes the suspect was at the shop at an earlier time in the day.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

