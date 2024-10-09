LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl is speaking out after she encountered stranger danger moments after she stepped off her school bus in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Kymorah Reid described the moment when, she said a man almost snatched her from the sidewalk, at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

A surveillance camera captured the crime along the the 5000 block of Northwest 18th Court.

Reid said she started walking home from the bus stop when she heard someone behind her.

“I didn’t really know what was happening at the same time,” said Reid.

The teenage victim was left with scrapes on her ankle and elbow after the frightening encounter.

“I heard, like, this guy running, like jogging, so I moved out of his way,” she said.

The surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the man running up behind Reid, then grabbing her.

“I just felt somebody grab my foot, so then I turned around, and then he like grabbed my foot, dragging me,” said Reid. “And I was screaming, ‘Somebody help me.'”

The girl fought back by kicking and screaming at the man. She said a neighbor came out and yelled at the man, prompting the subject to run away toward a vehicle that, the victim believes, was waiting for him.

“So then I ran over to my house,” said Reid.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Lois Kerr, Reid’s mother.

A 911 dispatcher described what unfolded on that sidewalk.

“Walking behind her, tried to grab her feet She started screaming and then [the subject] ran back into the vehicle,” said the dispatcher.

After her daughter came running home, Kerr said she checked a neighbor’s camera.

“When I saw it, that’s when I really realized what was going on,” said Kerr.

“I just want all parents out there to be aware of what is really happening,” said Barbara Burke, Reid’s grandmother.

The culprit remains on the loose, as police work to catch him.

Reid has a message for children her age: be careful.

“Pay attention, ’cause you never know when somebody might creep up you and snatch you and, like, you’ll never see your family and friends again,” said Reid.

The victim described the subject as a tall man with a light complexion. He was wearing dark shorts and a yellow shirt that had a word across the front.

Lauderhill Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

