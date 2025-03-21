POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captures the moment a Toyota Tacoma ran over an elderly couple in Pompano Beach, killing one of them on impact.

It was March 7, a Friday night, on the corner of East Atlantic Boulevard and North Pompano Beach Boulevard.

The security footage captures people walking around the boulevard. A crowd is seen lingering in front of a pub on the corner.

At the bottom of the video, Sal and Patricia Marciante, a couple in their 70s, walk across the street holding hands as they enjoy their night out.

At the same time, a pickup truck with bright headlines is seen heading north, but then it turns and appears to speed up, ultimately hitting the couple.

“Very fast. I mean, police didn’t have the chance to follow because she was gone,” said a witness.

The video appears to show the driver running over the victims after hitting them and then driving away.

Bystanders who were enjoying the quiet night quickly shifted to rescue mode and ran to the victims’ aid. Some of them even began diverting traffic.

As they gathered around Sal, who had fallen closer to the median, and Patricia, still in the roadway, the video shows the bystanders using their cellphone flashlights to look at the aftermath of the hit-and-run before paramedics arrived.

Sal would survive. But his wife of 54 years would not.

The video shows the Tacoma heading west after the impact.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, the driver, identified as Ashley Nicole Bowman, was found shortly afterward a few miles away.

Investigators said Bowman was drunk at the time of the crash.

In the days that followed, Sal, who suffered a brain bleed and broken bones, did not know his wife had died.

Sal’s brother, Antonio Marciante, remained in shock about what had occurred. He said what Bowman did destroyed the family.

“When you see someone who doesn’t take responsibility for their actions, that’s difficult,” said Antonio.

Weeks later, Antonio appeared in court to argue against Bowman’s release on bond.

“She ran over human beings. Twice,” he said.

In court, prosecutors questioned the deputies who responded to the scene on that day.

“Based on your interactions with her, do you believe that Ms. Bowman was impaired by alcohol?” said a prosecutor.

“Yes,” said BSO Deputy Shelby Campbell.

Ultimately, the judge determined Bowman would remain behind bars throughout her trial.

The family said that loved ones will say their final goodbyes to Patricia on Sunday and Monday.

“She was the best, mother, grandmother, they were inseparable,” said Antonio.

Sal is expected to have another surgical procedure next week.

