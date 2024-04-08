POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance footage captured the moment when a 10-year-old boy was left injured during a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach.

The shooting happened on March 21, along the 1700 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

From the surveillance video released Monday, the 10-year-old was seen dribbling a basketball while he crossed the street. As he made his way to the other side, a gray sedan drove by and fired shots in his direction.

Several children in the area hit the ground when the shots rang out and the victim was seen running away after he was shot in the leg.

Once Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene, they transported the 10-year-old to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s mother and law enforcement believe that he was not the intended target of the shooting.

BSO is continuing to search for the victim and those responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

