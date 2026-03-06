PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant owner is hoping surveillance video will help authorities identify an individual who, he said, smashed several of his employees’ car windows.

Surveillance video from outside of The Polo Bar & Grill shows a man who appears to be armed walking up to multiple cars parked outside of the restaurant and shattering their windows.

“This man is very upset,” said Paul Neil, the restaurant’s owner.

Neil shared several pieces of footage that captured the individual’s shocking actions early Wednesday morning.

“I saw him coming – bang, bang, then he went to the other one, same thing,” said Neil.

According to Neil, the man in the video wasn’t picking the cars at random. Two of the damaged cars belong to his employees, and the third belongs to him.

“He walked off-camera, got a piece of iron, and then just started going crazy on the cars. Walked up to the Altima first, bashed out the windshield. Walked over to the Cadillac, bashed out the windshield,” said Neil.

The three damaged vehicles are still in the restaurant’s parking lot. Two of them have been covered with tarps and plastic bags, but the broken windows on Neil’s SUV are still visible.

“He saw the Mercedes, he turned back around, and went crazy on the Mercedes. Bashed out the back window,” said Neil.

After his window-smashing rampage, the subject walked away empty-handed.

Neil told 7News he doesn’t recognize the individual and is puzzled by why he’d mess up the cars outside his business.

“Who knows? That’s what I’m trying to come to grips with, so we’d like to find this gentleman. I’d like to prosecute, I’d like to file charges against him,” said Neil.

Pembroke Park Police has begun investigating the incident.

In the meantime, while Neil and his staff await answers, they remain worried about the possibility of the man returning.

“At the moment, we’re scared because we don’t know when he’ll come back, when he’ll pop again, so we’d like to get him off the streets,” said Neil.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

