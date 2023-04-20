FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a crime clue after watercrafts were stolen.

A trio of suspects were captured on camera stealing two jet skis on the same day in March.

One of them was taken from Yacht Club Boulevard, and four hours later, the second jet ski was taken from Sunrise Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the suspects, who are believed to be underage, arriving at each location by boat.

Police said one jet ski was crashed into a dock after a chase involving a marine unit.

They said the second watercraft was sunk on purpose.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.