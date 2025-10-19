FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Fort Lauderdale smoke shop captured burglars breaking in for the second time in the past week.

Video from inside Snoopy’s Smoke Shop off North Federal Highway shows a masked individual run up to one of the windows before smashing it and running off. Moments later, two individuals jump through the broken window, with one carrying a large container.

“We’re affected by this, our family’s affected by this, we’re running a business with a family, this is ridiculous,” the smoke shop’s owner said. “They can get away with this, they knew it and that’s what they’re doing.”

The store’s owner is left shaken after having her shop broken into for the second time in a week. Earlier this week, a trio broke into the store and made off with more than $1,000 in merchandise.

“This is our second time in a week,” she said. “I don’t know what the cops are doing, why the people here didn’t get caught yet.”

The shop’s security company alerted the owner to the break-in early Saturday morning.

After jumping through the store’s window, the burglars went through, swiping several things off the shelves, even the entire cash register.

“They took a lot of stuff. They took a bunch of vapes, our inventory from the back, our whole register, iPad, everything,” the owner said.

She wasn’t alone in having her smoke shop burglarized during the week.

Vapor Shark, located at 5514 West Sample Road in Margate, was broken into by a pair of burglars, Tuesday.

“They had bins, it looked like a bank heist. They came and knew exactly what they were doing. They looked like professionals,” Vapor Shark’s owner told 7News.

Within two miles and under an hour after Vapor Shark was broken into, another break-in happened at Sky World Smoke Shop on Royal Palm Boulevard and Rock Island Road less.

“You feel violated and it’s draining. It’s a lot of money that we lose,” Vapor Shark’s owner said.

Authorities have not determined if it was the same burglars that broke into all three smoke shops.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

