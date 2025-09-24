TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from inside a restaurant in Tamarac shows two women working together to steal the owner’s purse while placing a takeout order.

The owner of Hong Kong City BBQ said two women stole her purse from behind the front counter while picking up an order on Sunday.

Ngan Tang, who her customers call Nancy, and her husband invited 7News into the restaurant they own to describe what happened in the moments leading up to it.

“They were ordering right here,” said Tang. “I never in my life thought anybody would do this to somebody.”

Surveillance footage from behind the cash register showed Tang handing two women their takeout order.

After receiving their order, the two women spent several minutes asking multiple questions all the while pointing behind the counter and making several glances toward the back of the counter.

“They asked me more questions. ‘Oh, do you have rice on gravy?'” said Tang. “When I come out, I saw them around that area, and then they reorder again, and they sent me again back there, ‘Oh, can I have two more sweet soy sauce?'”

When Tang walked away, one of the women steps around the counter, grabs Tang’s purse and appears to hide it behind the takeout bag.

“I think they’re more like professional, like the way you can see in the video that they are, have no language contact much. They both know what they do,” said Wing Lui, Nancy’s husband.

Tang was left heartbroken, but said that despite the cruel action, she’d want to know if those two women were in desperate need of help.

“I mean, if they need help, I would help them,” said Tang. “I feel more violated, but I thought that, you know, you do good, you will get good, but it’s just make me think differently about people, you know, because I trust people.”

Tang said, besides losing some personal items, she also lost several thousands’ of dollars, some of which was intended as a gift for her daughter’s graduation.

In spite of being robbed, she can’t help but show her compassion.

“I hope that whatever that she takes, it helps with her situation. That’s it, and I hope that she don’t do this to anybody else,” said Tang.

The family said the incident has been reported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

